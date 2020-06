Or Copy this URL to Share

HUMPHREY, Marilyn L. 77, passed away at North-side Hospital June 20, 2020. She was co-owner of Delta Metal Finishing, Inc. Marilyn is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Rest In Peace. R. Lee Williams & Son



