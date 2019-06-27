LARSON, Marilyn J.
of Dunedin, Florida, passed away on June 21, 2019 at the age of 75. Marilyn was born in Chicago, Illinois to Lillian and Robert Natzke on May 6, 1944 and was married to Dennis Zieminski. She became a nurse at age 21 and continued until her retirement at age 51. She was a beloved nurse at Munster Community Hospital in Indiana, and the Pinellas County Jail in Florida for many years. For the past four years she resided at Mease Manor in Dunedin, Florida with her mother. She is survived by her mother, Lillian; three children, Dennis, Tammy, and Michele; her sister, Barbara; grandchildren, Anthony, Derek, Shannon, Sydney, Ashley, Shailey, and Shelby; her niece, Stacey; and her nephew, David. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and nurse. She was known for her expansive knowledge, caring nature, and witty humor. Services will be held at 700 Mease Plaza Manor in Dunedin, Florida on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 am.
Holloway Funeral Home
112 S. Bayview Blvd.
Oldsmar, Florida
(813) 855-2439
Hollowayfuneralhomefl.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019