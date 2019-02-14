KIMBLE, Marilyn (Deykes)
81, passed Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Marilyn joined her husband, The Rev. Jack Kimble, in God's eternal splendor. She knew he was there to accompany her when she passed at home in Woodville, OH beside her family and a beloved aide. She loved and missed her time and friends at Regency Oaks Clearwater. Service 11 am Saturday, Feb. 23 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Toledo. Memorials to All Saints' or Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019