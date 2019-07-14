Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitfield Funeral Home 5008 Gall Boulevard Zephyrhills , FL 33541 (813)-783-9900 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Temple Terrace Masonic Lodge 11807 N. 56th St. Temple Terrace , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIENS, Marilyn L.



82, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at her home in Zephyrhills, Florida after a lengthy illness. She was born May 24, 1937 in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eloise (Kitchen) Root; daughters, Karen Breeding, Norma Hulsey, Jacqueline Lavine; son, Ronald (Ronnie) Viens; and sons-in-law, Jeff Hulsey and Doug Lavine. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Donald Viens; daughter, Sue (Richard) Ross; son, Chuck (Francine) Breeding; daughter, Amanda Benson; sons, Leighton and Adam Viens; brother, James Root; aunt, Mildred Daniels; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wilfred Viens; and her Vermont family, Pauline (Ron) Perry, John Viens, Marie (Steve) Ryan, Jeanne Viens, Doris Bailey, Cecile (Craig) Stebbins and many beloved nieces and nephews. She made many friendships throughtout her life, including Patricia, "Pat" Leek, her childhood friend since fourth grade. Marilyn worked for 18 years in food service at the University of South Florida before moving on to Eckerd Drugs/CVS, where she retired after many years of service. She will be missed by many family and friends. The family would like to thank HPH Hospice for the excellent care and compassion given to Marilyn during her final days. All are invited to the Celebration of Life for Marilyn which will be held on August 17, 2019 from 3-6 pm at the Temple Terrace Masonic Lodge, located at 11807 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to HPH Hospice.



Whitfield Funeral Home

