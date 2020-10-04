Marilyn LINDSAY

LINDSAY, Marilyn 88, of Brandon, Florida, formerly of Plant City, FL, passed away September 25, 2020. Marilyn was raised on a farm in Brooklyn Park, MN and then worked for both the City of Brooklyn Center (MN) and Merila & Associates, engineering firm in MN. She and her husband, Jim, retired to Plant City, FL. Marilyn moved to a Brandon, FL assisted living facility in early 2019. Marilyn passed after a short battle with corona virus. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Fischer; her husband of 44 years, James Lindsay; and her sister, Virginia (Ginger) Beck. She is survived by her daughter, Darcy (Dan) Harrington, of Plant City, Florida; stepdaughter, Sue (Denny) Kunkel, of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Nicholas (Raena) Melser, of Shakopee, MN and Casey Kunkel of Rochester, MN; and sisters, Janice (Don) Blaska, of Brooklyn Park, MN and Carolyn (Ken) Schaefer, of Soldatna, AK; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the covid virus, a private funeral service will take place for family members only. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
or the SPCA of Lakeland, Florida at https://www.spcaflorida.org/
. No flowers please.