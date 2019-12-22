|
89, of Shipwatch Yacht and Tennis Club in Largo, FL, passed into eternal life at her son's home in Belleair Beach, FL on December 13, 2019. After a twelve-year battle with dementia, which she faced with grace and dignity, Marilyn has been reunited with her husband, Frank E. Schott Jr., the love of her life for 64 beautiful years. Marilyn was born in Manhattan, NY on April 27, 1930. Her beauty even then was proven as she was a finalist in a Gerber Baby contest. She graduated from Newtown High School in Elmhurst, NY and married Frank in June 1949 at the historic St. James Episcopal Church in Elmhurst. In 1956, they moved into the comfortable Cape Cod style home that Frank built in Flushing, Queens. Marilyn's greatest joy was raising her children. She loved being a mother, teaching Sunday School at the First Presbyterian Church of Flushing as well as being a Teacher's Assistant in the New York school system. In 1984, Marilyn and Frank retired and moved to Dunedin, FL. They were avid travelers and took 35 ocean cruises and excursions to various ports around the world, including Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Mexico, Bermuda and most of the Caribbean. Their many journeys brought them great joy. Marilyn and Frank cruised so often that they received a Holland America cruise medallion for each sailing over 300 days. Upon moving to Shipwatch in early 2000, Marilyn enjoyed life in general. You could find her playing bridge, poker, or bingo, or attending many concerts at Ruth Eckerd Hall, especially when her favorite singer, Johnny Mathis sang love songs to which she and her devoted husband danced under the stars. Johnny Mathis would often end his concerts with an encore song "You'll Never Know", which was Marilyn and Frank's wedding song. She loved her friends, family pets, and her collectibles, especially turtles and giraffes. Marilyn was truly blessed with "a life well lived". Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Karen (Thomas) Head and family, of Schenevus, NY; two sons, Timothy (Patricia) Schott of Leesburg, VA; her primary caregiver, Wendell Schott of Belleair Beach, FL; several grandchildren, including Elisabeth (Adam) Ferguson of New York, NY, and Timothy Schott of Leesburg, VA; nieces and nephews, including Lance (Valerie) Wegener of New Port Richey, FL; and many devoted loving caregivers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in March 2014. Marilyn was a refined woman of grace and compassion, beautiful and yet modest, a true lady always. She was full of cheerfulness and lit up any room with her smile, energy, and optimism. She brought care and comfort to so many that were in need. Per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no memorial service. For all those who knew her, please offer a prayer of thanks for how Marilyn touched your life. In lieu of flowers, contributions to celebrate Marilyn's life may be made to her favorite charities, Suncoast Hospice or Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL. The family would like to especially recognize, with the highest level of gratitude, the entire team of professionals who provided loving care for Marilyn over many years, most particularly Shelly Nelson, our dear friend of Pinellas Park, FL. Also, most recently we thank Suncoast Hospice. Although her dementia often altered her mind, she never once wavered from the message of one of her favorite poems, "Footprints in the Sand." She knew that she would once again be with her dear Frank; her parents, and of course the other loved ones who have passed. Marilyn believed and lived by the following Bible verse: (Philippians 4:13) "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." The family hopes that others will similarly embrace this truth. She was blessed with "The Best of Times." Our dear Marilyn will be greatly missed. May the peace of the sea be with you.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019