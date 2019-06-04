SIPES, Marilyn McDonald (Emery) Beloved mother, sister, grandmother, friend. 93, of Tampa, departed April 13, 2019 for her next adventure into the great unknown. To know her was to know a person of truly good heart and moral character. Memorial service, June 7, 11:30 am, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Linebaugh, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to her church above or to Life Path Hospice, 4200 Cypress St., Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 4, 2019