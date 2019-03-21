MITCHELL, Marilyn
|
44, of St. Petersburg, passed on March 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jacoria Tramel; grandson, Devin Russell Jr.; and mother, Dorothy Peeples; and a host of other relatives. Funeral will be on Saturday, March 23 at 1 pm, at All Nations Church of God By Faith. Viewing is on Friday, 5-7 pm at:
Davis and Davis Funeral Services (727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019