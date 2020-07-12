Marilyn NAAS

NAAS, Marilyn A. died June 17, 2020. Marilyn A. Naas (aka. White, aka. Mazuros), left this earth, after a five year battle with cancer. Our beloved Lynne was 77 and is survived by her son and his wife, Chris and Michelle Mazuros; sister, Marie P. Yochim; sister-in-law, Carole Naas; nephews, Bob and John Yochim; cousins; nieces; nephews and countless friends, whom she considered family. Born in Philadelphia in 1943, Lynne moved to New Milford, CT, where she served as Secretary to the 1st Selectman and Assistant Comptroller. After retiring (the 1st time), she moved to St. Petersburg and worked as a Payroll Administrator, for the City, until retirement. Her love of St. Peterburg shone through whenever she looked out her window and exclaimed, "Can you believe we live here?" with a beaming smile. A Renaissance woman, Lynne immersed herself in practicing Tai Chi, championing women's rights, and advocating on behalf of the environment and marginalized voices. She participated in Elderhostel with a joie de vivre, that was uniquely Lynne's. Lynne loved to travel. From Germany, to visit her son in the Army, England, to visit her sister and her family, Italy, Portugal, China, Canada, Panamá and countless US road trips, Lynne always toasted us with a Manhattan, and regaled us with tales of her voyages. Lynne's Celebration of Life will be next year, due to COVID-19. Her family encourages you to remember Lynne Naas by sending a donation, in her name, to the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA, 1811 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 and sharing your favorite memories with us in the legacy book.



