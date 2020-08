PEELER, Marilyn Quigley 75, of Largo, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, FL and raised in Florence, AL by her late mother, Mattie Morris and late stepfather, Wayne Morris. Additionally to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Lee Peeler; and her son, John Peeler. She is survived by her son, Mark (Toni) Peeler; two granddaughters, Ashley and Jillian Peeler; and her aunt, Doris Nugent. Visit Marilyn's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com