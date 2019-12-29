PORTER, Marilyn Gaines born in Louisville, KY in 1942 passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by her family. She was a graduate of University of Tampa, a lifelong artist and educator. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Herbert Porter and her uncle, Herman C. Winter. She is survived by her son, S. Granger Adams; daughters, Debbie Barnett (Jeffrey) and Edith Kavouklis (Nicholas); and grandsons, Gabriel and Dillion Adams, M. Chase Main and Brady Barnett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Petersburg Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019