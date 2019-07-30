PROCTOR-BOWMAN,



Marilyn (nee Greenfield), 86, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was a long time resident of Tampa and had worked in realty and in the medical field. Marilyn, originally from Greenville, PA was preceded in death by her son, Craig Proctor, and her husband, Robert Bowman. She is survived by her stepchildren, Michele Bowman, Robert Bowman, Stephanie Tokar; and grandchildren, Blythe and Brooke Tokar. There will be a small family memorial at Shenango Valley Cemetery (in Pennsylvania) when Marilyn's and her husband's ashes are buried. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to your local Animal Protection League or other wildlife charity.

