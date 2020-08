Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSELL, Marilyn 81, Port Richey, died July 27, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Elmer. Survived, sons Mark and Michael; seven grands; three great-grand. DobiesFH/Congress Chapel



