COALLA, Marilyn S.
89, of Springfield, Ohio passed May 23, 2019. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Roger K. and Mae (Hendricks) Stoll. She is survived by children, Greg A. Coalla, Susan C. Jolly, and Cathy C. Smith; grandchildren, Aubree (Jordan) Cox and Cason Jolly; great-grandchild, Kennedy Palmer Cox. Private Services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at:
www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019