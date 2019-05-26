Marilyn S. COALLA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn S. COALLA.
Service Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
(937)-325-1564
Obituary
Send Flowers

COALLA, Marilyn S.

89, of Springfield, Ohio passed May 23, 2019. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Roger K. and Mae (Hendricks) Stoll. She is survived by children, Greg A. Coalla, Susan C. Jolly, and Cathy C. Smith; grandchildren, Aubree (Jordan) Cox and Cason Jolly; great-grandchild, Kennedy Palmer Cox. Private Services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at:

www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.