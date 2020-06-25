Marilyn SAVIDGE

SAVIDGE, Marilyn J. born December 12, 1928 in Elmira, NY, died on June 22, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL. She was a legal secretary in Elmira and Brandon, FL, where she moved with her late husband, John in 1975. They later moved to Zephyrhills where she was involved with the Ladies Auxiliary, Thrift Store, and Craft Club at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Mike, Carol, Dan, and Tim and their families; and her sister, Theresa. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 26, 10 am, at St. Joseph's. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.



