Marilyn SAVIDGE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAVIDGE, Marilyn J. born December 12, 1928 in Elmira, NY, died on June 22, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL. She was a legal secretary in Elmira and Brandon, FL, where she moved with her late husband, John in 1975. They later moved to Zephyrhills where she was involved with the Ladies Auxiliary, Thrift Store, and Craft Club at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Mike, Carol, Dan, and Tim and their families; and her sister, Theresa. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 26, 10 am, at St. Joseph's. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved