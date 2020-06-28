Marilyn SMITH

SMITH, Marilyn May On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Marilyn May Smith, passed away at the age of 79. Marilyn was born April 21, 1941, in San Diego, California. She attended San Diego State University. Marilyn was a powerhouse in the business world. Through her career, she was a real estate agent, as well as an amazing insurance agent. Often making her own wardrobe, she brought fashion to the office. Marilyn loved to travel the world. A fierce advocate for her community, she felt strongly about preserving the environment and making her voice heard by those in charge. Marilyn even ran for County Commissioner in Hillsborough County in 1988, trying to leave her mark on this area. She often made it in the paper, highlighted for her outspokenness at county meetings. She proudly referred to herself as "The Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn was a bird lover, as well as enjoying tennis and golf. Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, James and her mother, Marion. She is survived by her son, Greg A. Smith; two sisters, Marion Brown and Margaret Ryan; and brother, James Campbell. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Greg L. Smith, Amanda Armentrout and Samantha Smith and four great-grandchildren. For information on the celebration of life service, contact Amanda Armentrout at (813) 597-4824.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store