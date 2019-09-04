TAPPIN-YOUNG, Marilyn Louise age 84, passed away September 1, 2019. She was born July 6, 1935 to George and Hollis Zobrest in Warren, PA. Marilyn moved to Florida with her family from Georgia in October of 1979. She worked for Sears for most of her career and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church when she was able. Marilyn was a stoic woman and the matriarch of her family. She overcame many hardships with an undeniable strength and a fierce care for her family. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Paul L. Tappin and Paul Young; sons, Kenneth and Harry Tappin; a daughter, Diane Tappin; and three sisters, Joan, Roberta, and Susan. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Dennis) Gorga; her grandchildren, Sean Gorga, Joshua Gorga, Michael Gorga, Joan (Kenton) Purcell, Michael Pagano, Kristi Tappin, Ryan Tappin, Paul (Stephanie) Tappin; five great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Walch; brother, George Zobrest; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Michels-Lundquist Funeral Home. Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home

