TREBLE, Marilyn (Schaefer) 92, of Dumont, NJ and formerly of Deerfield Beach and New Port Richey, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and spent many of her years in Florida. She was the devoted wife, of Pastor John E. Treble of the Laymens Home Missionary Movement of Chester Springs, PA. She accompanied her late husband, serving worldwide in 17 countries. At 17, she worked at the Pentagon during World War II, later as an executive secretary to the President of National Airlines in Miami, and prior to her retirement as a realtor salesperson in New Port Richey . She was the loving mother of son, Jeremy and his wife, Antonette, son, Timothy and late son, Mark; grandmother to Victoria and Jonathan; great-grandmoth-er; and loving sister to late Doris C. Abbe. Graveside services were held October 8, 2019 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell by Pastor Daniel Herzig of Bible Standard Ministries (LHMM). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Marrocco Memorial Chapel, Clifton, NJ and Veterans Funeral Care in Clearwater, FL.

