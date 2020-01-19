Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn WEBBER. View Sign Service Information Tetrick Funeral Home 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City , TN 37604 (423)-610-7171 Send Flowers Obituary

WEBBER, Marilyn 71, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away January 15, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rita Snow. Marilyn was a graduate of the University of South Florida with an MBA from East Tennessee State University. In her professional endeavors she worked with various businesses in Florida and Johnson City. She also utilized her business expertise to help many non-profit and charitable organizations. For many years she lovingly served as treasurer for the 'World's Greatest Family' reunion. What she enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends who loved her generous spirit and lively personality. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Darrell Webber. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Todd Webber of Nashville, TN and Eric Webber (Danielle) in Johnson City, TN; one brother, Robert Snow of Clearwater, FL; one sister, Mary Putnam (Daniel) of Seminole, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services for Marilyn Webber will be conducted Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:30 am, in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, after 10:30 am, until the hour of service at 11:30 am. A committal service will be conducted Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1 pm, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 12:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Family Promise of Greater Johnson City, Tennessee at www.familypromisejc.com/monetary-donations . This obituary was loving written by the Webber Family. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020

