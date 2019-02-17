Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HUGHES, Marina (Parmenter) "Nina"



was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday February 7, 2019. Born August 19, 1934 in Sudbury, England, Mrs. Hughes had been a resident of the US since 1960 and a citizen since 1970. Nina had called Tampa her home since 1974, and was a resident of Bay Crest Park since 1986. She enjoyed spending time at home in her garden, and going to the gym. At the age of 50 she started running, and enjoyed competing in races the rest of her life. Nina was also an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and attended games regularly. Her greatest joy in life was spending time by the pool talking, laughing, singing, and drinking wine with her family, which she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Hughes, USAF (ret.), their twin sons, Joseph and William, her parents, Billy and Minnie Parmenter, brothers, Billy, Jonny, and Tony, and sisters, Daphne, Ruby, and Lilly. Nina is survived by her three children, Lynn C. Jones (Michael), Teresa M. Torelli (Dave), and Joseph W. Hughes (Renee); four grandchildren, Loni Jo Aurbeck, Christopher E. Orescovich, Amanda L. Orescovich, and Brant M. Jones; great-grandchild, Darrin Mobley, and her beloved family in England.



Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday evening, February 20, from 6-8 pm with a Funeral Mass to be held at Incarnation Catholic Church on Thursday, February 21 at 11 am. Nina will be interred at a later date with her husband, Joe at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.



