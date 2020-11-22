1/1
Mario Resurreccion
RESURRECCION, Mario M. USN (Ret.) passed away November 17, 2020 at his home in Palm Harbor, FL with his wife by his side. Mario was born in the Philippines and was a retired submariner in the United States Navy. He was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc (USSVI). He loved orchids and was a member of the American Orchid Society. He is survived by his wife, Maria Lorraine G. Resurreccion; daughters, Mary Lou Z. Resurreccion (Wendy Broughton), Marissa R. Romen (Romel), Carol Jane R. Westwood (John); stepsons, Xyedl Floyd Aguilar (Frances), Xean Floyd G. Aguilar; grandchildren, Awni, Nathaniel, Jaylyn; sister, Juana R. Hean; and brother, Dr. Floro Resurreccion. Services will be held in San Diego, CA at a later date. Palm Harbor Life Cel. Ctr.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre
2550 Highlands Boulevard North
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7275096275
