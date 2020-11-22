RESURRECCION, Mario M. USN (Ret.) passed away November 17, 2020 at his home in Palm Harbor, FL with his wife by his side. Mario was born in the Philippines and was a retired submariner in the United States Navy. He was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc (USSVI). He loved orchids and was a member of the American Orchid Society. He is survived by his wife, Maria Lorraine G. Resurreccion; daughters, Mary Lou Z. Resurreccion (Wendy Broughton), Marissa R. Romen (Romel), Carol Jane R. Westwood (John); stepsons, Xyedl Floyd Aguilar (Frances), Xean Floyd G. Aguilar; grandchildren, Awni, Nathaniel, Jaylyn; sister, Juana R. Hean; and brother, Dr. Floro Resurreccion. Services will be held in San Diego, CA at a later date. Palm Harbor Life Cel. Ctr.



