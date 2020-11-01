FYNAN, Marion A. of Belleair Bluffs, FL passed away October 28, 2020. She was born in Riverside, New Jersey and moved to Florida in 1969. She is predeceased by husband, John; siblings, Albert (Jean) Wallace and Mary (Fred) Schletter; in-laws, Eleanor Wallace, William Young and William (Shirley) Fynan. She is survived by her son, David (Sally) Fynan of Belleair Bluffs, FL; daughter, Eileen Fynan of Belleair Bluffs, FL; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Todd) Himes, Oviedo, FL; David Fynan, Oviedo FL; and three great-grandchildren, Zenen, Zade, and Zander; sister, Emma Young; brothers, Abraham (Ruth) Wallace and Joseph (Mary Ann) Wallace; and many nieces and nephews. A private service for family only will be held at Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770, Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the DSDI Scholarship Fund c/o Johnny Alexander, Treasurer, P.O. Box 425, Salem, OR 97307 or Seasons Hospice of Pinellas County. Hubbell Funeral Home 727-584-7671 www.HubbellFuneralHome.com