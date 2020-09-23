1/1
Marion HENDRICK
HENDRICK, Marion 96, passed away September 18, 2020. She was born January 30, 1924 in Big Bend, Wisconsin. The family moved to St. Petersburg in 1956, residing in the same home for 65 years. Marion was a member of St. Jude parish for all those years. Marion loved to travel, but her ultimate happiness was being surrounded by her family. She made her home a welcome place for her children's friends to gather. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hendrick; sons, John and Jeff; and her sister, Marjorie Angelo. She is survived by daughters, Mary Jo Trodd, Luan Nugent (Nicholas), Monica McNally (Mark); son, Joseph; brother-in-law, Frank Angelo; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grand-children; and several nieces and nephews. Marion will be laid to rest with her husband at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a small graveside service.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
