LENIHAN, Marion Scarlett 69, of Dover, Florida on December 23, 2019 after a courageous ten-year battle with PSP. She was born in Tampa, Florida and graduated from Hillsborough High School. She was predeceased by her father, SGTMJ US Army Ret. Marion S. Moore and mother, Mary Macomb Moore. Scarlett is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Eugene 'Gene' M.; one brother, Ricky Moore of Ellabell, Georgia; two sisters, Mimi Fletcher of HopeGeGe, Arkansas and Patricia Layton of Kenduskeag, Maine; two aunts, and cousins. We would like to extend a very special thank you to Barbara Straker for the special care and treatment she gave Scarlett, treating her like a member of her own family. In addition, we must extend our gratitude to the University of South Florida department of Neurology and Movement Disorder Research. Special thank you to Dr. Teresa Zesiewicz, Mary Freeman, Josh Vega, Jan Wilson, and Richie Malapira. They gave us hope and the strength to fight this debilitating disease. Scarlett retired as Associate Courts Director of the Juvenile Division, after working 24 years for The Clerk of the Court in Hillsborough County. During her time there, she was selected employee of the year. Scarlett had many interests and especially enjoyed going to church, Bible study, reading, and sewing. She also possessed an adventurous spirit enjoying RVing, hiking, biking, and going to the gym. Anyone that came into Scarlett's life knew her to be a woman of honor, integrity, and loyalty. She was a friend that gave freely never wanting anything in return. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church at 604 N Valrico Road Valrico, Florida. Visitation is at 9 am followed by the service at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cure PSP at psp.org. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020