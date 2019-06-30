CLARK, Marion Margaret
(Fairley) 76, of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away on June 24, 2019. She was born in Hackensack, NJ to Samuel and Maria Fairley. She was a floral designer and worked for Macy's. She was preceded in death by husband, James T. Clark. She is survived by three sons, James, Thomas (Mary), Brian (Lydia) Clark; grandchildren, Thomas, Meghan, Gabrielle, Liam, Veikko Clark; Jennifer, Amber, Maggie, and Meghann James; Khrem and Kreko Dinh; great- grandchildren, Zoey and Miley Clark, Jada and Adalyn McNeal; and loving pets, Seamus and Chauncey. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 6 pm, at Vinson Funeral Home.
Vinson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019