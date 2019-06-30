Marion Margaret (Fairley) CLARK

Guest Book
  • "Such a lovely lady . Rest in Peace Marion . With Love..."
    - Diana Interlante
Service Information
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL
34689
(727)-937-6111
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLARK, Marion Margaret

(Fairley) 76, of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away on June 24, 2019. She was born in Hackensack, NJ to Samuel and Maria Fairley. She was a floral designer and worked for Macy's. She was preceded in death by husband, James T. Clark. She is survived by three sons, James, Thomas (Mary), Brian (Lydia) Clark; grandchildren, Thomas, Meghan, Gabrielle, Liam, Veikko Clark; Jennifer, Amber, Maggie, and Meghann James; Khrem and Kreko Dinh; great- grandchildren, Zoey and Miley Clark, Jada and Adalyn McNeal; and loving pets, Seamus and Chauncey. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 6 pm, at Vinson Funeral Home.

Vinson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.