MATTHEUS, Marion Elisabeth age 68, passed away December 10, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly and Pamela; her husband, Michael Mattheus; her two grandsons, Bradyn and Silas; as well as her brother, Klaus; sister-in-law, Monica; and nephew, Andrew, of Meerbusch, Germany. Marion was born April 3, 1951 in Dusseldorf, Germany to Peter and Liselotte Teroerde. After completing her education, she worked in various banks in both Germany and Luxembourg. She was later an assistant and interpreter to the director of the Japanese Economic Trade Organization. Upon arriving to the United States, she was employed by Diversified Steel Services (Krupp Stahl). It was during this time that she met her husband, Michael, and the two were later married on December 27, 1975. Together they started several companies, Mattheus Electric, Mattheus and Associates, and Mattheus Steel Corporation in which Marion played a major role in each corporation's success. Marion later returned to school and earned her Nursing Degree, working at Brandon Hospital for many years. At a later date, there will be a private burial service for immediate family at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019