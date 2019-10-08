Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Mexico. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

MEXICO, Marion L. 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 4, 2019 under the care of LifePath Hospice. A native of Tampa, she was an honor graduate of Hillsborough High School. She retired after 38 years of service with the Hertz Corporation as the supervisor of bookkeeping. Marion was a loyal member of First Baptist Church of Tampa for more than 45 years. She was predeceased by her mother, Viola Mexico; and her sister, Lucille Roberts, and many church friends. Her generosity, engaging personality and keen sense of humor will be missed by all that knew her. Friends are invited to a luncheon/reception in her honor on Thursday, October 11, 2019 at 11:45 am in the dining room of First Baptist Church of Tampa, 302 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa; a funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 1 pm in the Chapel. Interment directly following the service at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Tampa in her honor or to the . Gonzalez Funeral Home

