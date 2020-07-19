Marion Ostdiek

OSTDIEK, Marion "Red" died on July 17, 2020, at Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida, due to complications from Parkinson's and COVID-19 at the age of 88. Marion was born on May 6, 1932, in Lawrence, Nebraska, to Hubert and Louise (Brockman) Ostdiek. He was the fourth of 13 children. Marion graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1954 and received his MS in Logistics Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Commissioned as an U.S. Air Force officer, Marion's career would span 29 years. Over his career he supported many aircraft systems, three aircraft used by a former president, the Space Shuttle Columbia, and the Cruise missile program. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War. Upon retirement Marion served on the Board of Directors of the Retired Officer Corporation and as President of the Sun City Center chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He loved to golf, play bridge, and research his family's genealogy. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Veronica (Rowley) Ostdiek; and his children, Paul and Karen (Lynch) Ostdiek, of Ellicott City, MD; Susan and Jeff Sparks of Anchorage, AK; Ann and Paul Goetz of Grand Island, NE; and Maryanne and Mike Cecava of Monticello, IL; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, and sisters. He was loved and will always be missed. A Memorial Mass will be postponed until later in September at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City, FL. Funeral Services entrusted to: Loyless Funeral Home



