1/1
Marion Ostdiek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OSTDIEK, Marion "Red" died on July 17, 2020, at Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida, due to complications from Parkinson's and COVID-19 at the age of 88. Marion was born on May 6, 1932, in Lawrence, Nebraska, to Hubert and Louise (Brockman) Ostdiek. He was the fourth of 13 children. Marion graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1954 and received his MS in Logistics Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Commissioned as an U.S. Air Force officer, Marion's career would span 29 years. Over his career he supported many aircraft systems, three aircraft used by a former president, the Space Shuttle Columbia, and the Cruise missile program. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War. Upon retirement Marion served on the Board of Directors of the Retired Officer Corporation and as President of the Sun City Center chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He loved to golf, play bridge, and research his family's genealogy. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Veronica (Rowley) Ostdiek; and his children, Paul and Karen (Lynch) Ostdiek, of Ellicott City, MD; Susan and Jeff Sparks of Anchorage, AK; Ann and Paul Goetz of Grand Island, NE; and Maryanne and Mike Cecava of Monticello, IL; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, and sisters. He was loved and will always be missed. A Memorial Mass will be postponed until later in September at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City, FL. Funeral Services entrusted to: Loyless Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loyless Funeral Home
19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2
Tampa, FL 33647
(813) 280-0040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved