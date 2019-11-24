Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Anona United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion ROSSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion ROSSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion ROSSER Obituary
ROSSER, Marion Thomas "Tom" 91 passed away peacefully November 13, 2019 surrounded by his devoted wife and three daughters. Tom was born in Illinois, but was raised in Washington, DC. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and served in the Army. Tom held several jobs, eventually retiring from Fortune Federal Bank as VP of Special Assets. He was a member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis. After retiring, he volunteered with Hospice, the Clearwater Aquarium, and his church. Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ellen; daughters, Pam Waters (Mike), Susie Fretwell (Greg), and Lynn Porterfield; grandchildren, Tommy Waters, Kara Byzewski, Megan Wolfe, Sean Porterfield, David Wolfe, and Lisa Porterfield Aries; and great-grandchildren, Carly Byze-wski, Anna Waters, Corbin Ferris, and Austin Wolfe. A service will be held November 30, 1 pm, at the Chapel of Anona United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Suncoast Hospice or the . Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now