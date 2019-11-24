|
|
91 passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 surrounded by his devoted wife and three daughters. Tom was born in Illinois, but was raised in Washington, DC. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and served in the Army. Tom held several jobs, eventually retiring from Fortune Federal Bank as VP of Special Assets. He was a member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis. After retiring, he volunteered with Hospice, the Clearwater Aquarium, and his church. Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ellen; daughters, Pam Waters (Mike), Susie Fretwell (Greg), and Lynn Porterfield; grandchildren, Tommy Waters, Kara Byzewski, Megan Wolfe, Sean Porterfield, David Wolfe, and Lisa Porterfield Aries; and great-grandchildren, Carly Byzewski, Anna Waters, Corbin Ferris, and Austin Wolfe. A service will be held on November 30 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Anona United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Suncoast Hospice or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019