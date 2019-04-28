PSOMAS, Marios
born in Samos, Greece, survived by wife, Despina; daughter, Jasmine; son, Yannis; son-in-law, Matt; grandchildren, Alexander, Achilles, Ares, Apollo, Dominic Alexander, family and friends. As a free thinker, he came to America, built a loving family and successful career. He spent free time with his grandchildren, community, and embracing Greek culture. He passed April 4, 2019 at 72 dancing to his favorite Greek dance and song. In loving memory of a wonderful man.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019