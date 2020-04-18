Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marisol TUERO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUERO, Marisol Florez "Mari" 90 a lifelong native of Tampa passed away April 11, 2020. Mari was the daughter of Armando Florez and Olvido Cifuentes Florez, immigrants from Asturias, Spain. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Richard, Louis, and Rene Florez. Mari was also predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Manuel Tuero Jr. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Francine Tuero Clegg (Gifford), Carol Ann Tuero, Manuel Tuero III (Lisa), and Mark Anthony Tuero; grandchildren, Philip Clegg (Aja), Michael Clegg, Matthew Clegg (Tiffanie), Natalie Tuero, and Anthony Tuero; great-grandchildren, Philip Clegg II, Cole Clegg and several loving nieces and nephews. Mari was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy class of 1948 of which she maintained many lifelong friends. While at Sacred Heart she excelled in various sports, one of which included the varsity girl's state championship basketball team. She was noted "Class Wit" in the Senior Hall of Fame, and quoted "A merry heart doeth good like medicine" which was a testament to her vivacious, outgoing personality from which she never strayed. Family was Mari's passion and delight. A "stay at home mom," she was active in all aspects of her children's lives which included homeroom mom, Mother's Club, PTA, and numerous hours of volunteer work at their school. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother "Nani," and great-grandmother. Mari enjoyed reading, hosting holiday dinners for family and friends, attending extra-curricular events of her grandchildren, summers at the beach, winter trips to North Carolina mountains, and numerous international travels, especially visiting family in Spain. Mari will be loved and remembered by all who knew her. Due to current CDC restrictions, the family held a private Catholic service at the gravesite where she was laid to rest beside her loving husband Manuel. As a devout Catholic there will be a "celebration of life" memorial mass which will be announced at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared online at

