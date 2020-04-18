Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann CARLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARLSON, Marjorie Ann Weiler 80, passed away April 9, 2020, at Brethren Care Village in Ashland, Ohio; she was comforted by her family and the family dog, Charlie, was at her side. Marjorie was born in Ashland in 1939. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1957. She attended Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, earning a BA in Psychology, 1961. She was an active student in college and in her sorority, Tau Epsilon Mu. After graduation, she toured Europe with fellow students for three months, which helped to form her worldview. Marjorie went on to earn her Masters in Social Work in 1965, from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Career growth moved the family from Ohio to Florida, New Jersey and finally Tampa, Florida for 33 years. Much of Marjorie's career was in Tampa serving as social worker, therapist, and administrator. After Marjorie retired, she was diagnosed with Alzheimers disease; and towards the end of her journey, Erika brought her mother back home to Ashland, Ohio in 2018. Marjorie was a deeply kind and loved person, who helped so many heal through personal tragedies, addiction, and loss. She had a wonderful laugh, a beautiful smile and hazel eyes that allowed her generous soul to be felt by those who met her. She has left this world a better place not for just being in it, but by bettering the lives of those who loved her and those who sought her friendship, counsel and guidance. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Hepler Weiler Sr., July 3, 1957; her mother, Anna Ardella (Huffman) Weiler, August 12, 1972; and brother, Donald Hepler Weiler Jr., December 11, 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Erika Carlson of Mansfield, Ohio; nephew, Donald Hepler Weiler III of Ashland, Ohio and niece, Julie Weiler Tackett, of Mansfield, Ohio; as well as former spouse, Richard Carlson of Jacksonville, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida and Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Ashland Emmanuel UMC, 322 Cleveland Ave., Ashland, OH 44805.

CARLSON, Marjorie Ann Weiler 80, passed away April 9, 2020, at Brethren Care Village in Ashland, Ohio; she was comforted by her family and the family dog, Charlie, was at her side. Marjorie was born in Ashland in 1939. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1957. She attended Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, earning a BA in Psychology, 1961. She was an active student in college and in her sorority, Tau Epsilon Mu. After graduation, she toured Europe with fellow students for three months, which helped to form her worldview. Marjorie went on to earn her Masters in Social Work in 1965, from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Career growth moved the family from Ohio to Florida, New Jersey and finally Tampa, Florida for 33 years. Much of Marjorie's career was in Tampa serving as social worker, therapist, and administrator. After Marjorie retired, she was diagnosed with Alzheimers disease; and towards the end of her journey, Erika brought her mother back home to Ashland, Ohio in 2018. Marjorie was a deeply kind and loved person, who helped so many heal through personal tragedies, addiction, and loss. She had a wonderful laugh, a beautiful smile and hazel eyes that allowed her generous soul to be felt by those who met her. She has left this world a better place not for just being in it, but by bettering the lives of those who loved her and those who sought her friendship, counsel and guidance. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Hepler Weiler Sr., July 3, 1957; her mother, Anna Ardella (Huffman) Weiler, August 12, 1972; and brother, Donald Hepler Weiler Jr., December 11, 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Erika Carlson of Mansfield, Ohio; nephew, Donald Hepler Weiler III of Ashland, Ohio and niece, Julie Weiler Tackett, of Mansfield, Ohio; as well as former spouse, Richard Carlson of Jacksonville, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida and Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Ashland Emmanuel UMC, 322 Cleveland Ave., Ashland, OH 44805. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close