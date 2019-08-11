Marjorie ARNOLD (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie ARNOLD.
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Obituary
Send Flowers

ARNOLD, Marjorie 80, of Tampa, FL passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Marjorie was born in Cleveland, Ohio September 5, 1938, to Cecil and Ann Shaffer. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Arnold; son, Marvin (Krysta) Arnold; grandchildren, Michel (Sarah) Arnold, Nicole (Robert) Bailey; twin great-grandchildren, Carley and Carson Bailey; sister, Margaret (John) Shuttlesworth; aunt, Esther Kendall. Please sign Marjorie's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details