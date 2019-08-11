ARNOLD, Marjorie 80, of Tampa, FL passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Marjorie was born in Cleveland, Ohio September 5, 1938, to Cecil and Ann Shaffer. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Arnold; son, Marvin (Krysta) Arnold; grandchildren, Michel (Sarah) Arnold, Nicole (Robert) Bailey; twin great-grandchildren, Carley and Carson Bailey; sister, Margaret (John) Shuttlesworth; aunt, Esther Kendall. Please sign Marjorie's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019