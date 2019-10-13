BAILLIO, Marjorie went home to the Lord at age 104 Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Centerville, TN. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Loyce Baillio; daughters, Sandra Bladek and Barbara Freeman; son-in-law, Erich Bladek; and grandson, Ian Connelly. She is survived by daughter, Debbie Connelly and husband, Dan; son-in-law, Dale Freeman and wife Martha; two granddaughters, Lara Freeman and husband T.J. Skulstad, and Carla Magyar; and four great-grandchildren. Marjorie's faith, positive outlook, and love for life, music, art, and bridge have left their mark on all who knew her. Memorial services will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church, 120 N. Knights Ave., Brandon, at 11 am Saturday, October 19.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019