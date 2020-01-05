CAFFERTY, Marjorie A. of Zephyrhills, was born in Ravenna, Ohio Oct. 1, 1923 and passed away December 29, 2019. She was a retired Realtor with Century 21. She is survived by sister, Naomi (Fred) Sisk; daughters, Barbara (Angel) Rodriguez of Tampa and Joyce Cafferty who lived with her; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren who all loved her very much. There will be a graveside service at Chapel Hill Gardens in Dade City Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020