CARTER, Marjorie Elaine "Marge" 97, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1922 in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Edward and Bertha Carriveau. Marge married William "Bill" Clarence Carter on February 8, 1941. Our "little Margie" was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus. Margie's desire was for her family and others to know salvation through "faith in Christ." She attended Holiday Gospel Assembly Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Dennis; her grandson, Andy; and Bill, her beloved husband of 74 years. She is survived by three children, William A. Carter (Brenda Baker Carter), Sue Ann Ferrigan, Elaine Carter Kennedy (Mike); 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, from 11 am until service time at 1 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr., Trinity, FL 34655. Phone: (813) 920-4241 or (727) 376-7824
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019