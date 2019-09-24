DAILEY, Marjorie of Riverview, FL and formerly of Cambridge, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Ida (Ross) Henry. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Henry. Mrs. Dailey worked for Champion Spark Plug, Montgomery Wards, and retried from Second National Bank of Tampa in 1977. She enjoyed playing music, outdoor sports activities, their pets, and various camping and RV trips around the country. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold Dailey; her son, William "Bill" (Nancy) Huff; grandson, Montgomery Huff; great-granddaughter, Angela Allen; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Paul (Virginia) Dailey; sister-in-law, Regina (Bryant) King; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation at www.seasons.org. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at 11:30 am on Saturday, September 28 at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL with the family gathering with friends thirty minutes prior to service from 11-11:30 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 24, 2019