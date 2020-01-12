FAIRLEY, Marjorie Scott 91, of Tampa, passed away January 3, 2020. Marjorie, who enjoyed her career as a Dietician, met the love of her life on a blind date and married six months later. She raised her family in unconditional Christian love and was very involved with her church ministries and school tutoring. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Fairley; son, Scott Fairley; and brother, Don Scott. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (John) Policandriotes; grandchildren, John and Jared Policandriotes; and brother, John Scott III. Holloway F.H. Oldsmar, FL hollowayfuneralhomefl.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020