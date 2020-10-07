Marjorie Johnson

JOHNSON, Marjorie Igoe (MacPherson) "Mardi" passed Oct. 2, 2020. Late wife of James Igoe, died 1986; and Gerald Johnson, died 2002. Sadly missed by her son, Jim (Fiona); daughters, Jean (James), Mary (Bob), and Marjorie. Her grandchildren, Katie, Rachel, Jean, Eoghan, Andy and Karen; great-grandchildren, Leo, Zoe, Oliver and Adam. Visitation will be Thursday October 8 from 5-7 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St N. St. Petersburg. There will be a Funeral Mass Friday October 9th at St. Raphael's Catholic Church at 11 am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Suncoast Hospice. Anderson McQueen
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2020.