Marjorie Jones
JONES, Marjorie 96, passed away June 23, 2020 at her home in Tampa, FL. She was born in Putnam County, Missouri, the daughter of Clell and Eva Herndon Overstreet. She attended west Dodson School and graduated from Unionville High School. In 1941, she married Ross Jones and moved to Tampa with him in 1949 where they made their home. Marjorie loved her church and was a member of Lake Carroll Baptist Church for many years. She loved China Painting in her free time and especially loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Jones; siblings, Lucille Hamilton, Charles Overstreet, Ruth "Jean" Overstreet, and Shelda De La Rosa. Marjorie is survived by her son, Robert Jones (Carol); grandchildren, Brian Jones and Cynthia Conzatti; great-grandchildren, Haley Jones, Katie Jones, Max Jones, Maggie Conzatti, and Bree Conzatti; and sisters, Mary Jo Crook of Roswell, NM and Berniece Smith of Tampa, FL. A Graveside Service will be held 11 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Sunset Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
8139862402
