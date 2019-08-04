|
KERR, Marjorie M. Barlow (Crofoot) was born in Miami in 1928. She passed away on July 25, 2019. She and her husband, Frank Barlow, moved with their three children to St. Petersburg in 1962 where she worked at the Florida State Unemployment Office for 25 years. Later in life, she married Dr. John Kerr and resided in Seminole, Florida. She is survived by her son, Larry Barlow and her daughters, Carol Hughes (Phil), and Becky Ramsey (David); two grandsons, Richard Uhlmann (MaryLou) and Bradley Uhlmann (Lance); and two great-grandsons, Evan and Trevor. A private family service will be held on August 24. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PARC. Please visit the family's online guestbook at andersonmcqueen.com.
