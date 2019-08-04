Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie KERR

Add a Memory
Marjorie KERR Obituary
KERR, Marjorie M. Barlow (Crofoot) was born in Miami in 1928. She passed away on July 25, 2019. She and her husband, Frank Barlow, moved with their three children to St. Petersburg in 1962 where she worked at the Florida State Unemployment Office for 25 years. Later in life, she married Dr. John Kerr and resided in Seminole, Florida. She is survived by her son, Larry Barlow and her daughters, Carol Hughes (Phil), and Becky Ramsey (David); two grandsons, Richard Uhlmann (MaryLou) and Bradley Uhlmann (Lance); and two great-grandsons, Evan and Trevor. A private family service will be held on August 24. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PARC. Please visit the family's online guestbook at andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now