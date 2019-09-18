Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
More Obituaries for Marjorie Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie L. (Palmer) Clark

Marjorie L. (Palmer) Clark Obituary
90, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed painting and crafts. She loved spending time with her family who loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her husband, William M. Clark (March 15, 2014). Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Dabrowski, Colleen C. Marek, Kathleen M. Clark, Pamela D. Clark, and Lisa E. Clark; sons-in-law, Steven Marek, Philip Hardy, and Alan Kauth. She is the loving grandmother of Cheryl Gaiero, Lt. Col. Devon Fitts, Angela Wimmer, and Jared Hardy; and great- grandmother of Stephanie and Maggy Gaiero, and Andrew and Arabella Fitts. Marjorie is also survived by her sisters, Elaine Miller and Donna Palasko; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Clark. Memorial Park Funeral Home is serving the family. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute, or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time please visit Marjorie's memorial page at memorialparkfuneralhome.com and sign her guestbook.
Memorial Park Funeral Home memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019
