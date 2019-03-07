MARALLO, Marjorie
85, of South Pasadena, beloved wife of the late Frank Marrallo, died on March 3, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Crystal River, FL. Please visit robertsofdunnellon.com to read the full obituary and to leave a condolence. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon (352) 489-2429.
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019