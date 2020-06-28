Marjorie Plunk

PLUNK, Marjorie C. 83, of Seminole, FL, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Former residences included Tennessee and Arkansas. Marjorie was a graduate of Lambuth College in Jackson, TN and a lifelong educator. She loved poodles and was an avid supporter of animal rescue. She always enjoyed outings for special events in Dunedin, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. W.F. Cooley and Anne Cooley; and her brother and sister, Horace Cooley and Mildred Roberson. She is survived by her husband, Harold Plunk; her children, Karin Bogue and Michele Bogue; two stepdaughters, Paula Moll and Linda Crone; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal rescue organization of choice. View guestbook at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.