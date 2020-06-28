Marjorie Plunk
PLUNK, Marjorie C. 83, of Seminole, FL, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Former residences included Tennessee and Arkansas. Marjorie was a graduate of Lambuth College in Jackson, TN and a lifelong educator. She loved poodles and was an avid supporter of animal rescue. She always enjoyed outings for special events in Dunedin, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. W.F. Cooley and Anne Cooley; and her brother and sister, Horace Cooley and Mildred Roberson. She is survived by her husband, Harold Plunk; her children, Karin Bogue and Michele Bogue; two stepdaughters, Paula Moll and Linda Crone; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal rescue organization of choice. View guestbook at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
