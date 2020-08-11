1/
Marjorie PULLEY
PULLEY, Marjorie Anne "Marj" beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, JD; daughters, Carrie and Lori; son, Neil; five granddaughters; two grandsons; and her sister, Barbara. She was a stranger to no one and touched the lives of everyone she encountered with her kindness, warmth and humor. Unable to sit still for long, Marj was an avid bowler, dart thrower, and golfer. She was at her absolute happiest anytime she had the opportunity to be there for her children and grandchildren and catching up with friends. Her children remember her strength as she raised them and always put others ahead of herself. A celebration of her life will be held at some point in the future and in lieu of flowers, the family asks everyone to contribute a charitable donation in memory of her name to moosecharities.org to support their efforts to care for children and families. Michels and Lundquist

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
