RIDENOUR, Marjorie Ann 98, of Annandale, VA and formerly of St. Pete Beach, FL was called home to the Lord March 12, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by loving family members. Born and raised in Charleston, WV, she met her husband of 66 years, Robert Vincent, who predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her four sons, Robert (Deb) of Eau Claire, WI, Richard (Diane) of Annandale, VA, David (Nancy) of Dunedin, FL, and Michael of South Bend, IN as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long time member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church on St. Pete Beach, a volunteer at Daystar, and Meals on Wheels, helping to feed those in need. In 2005 she and her husband left their beloved Florida to live with family in Virginia to assist with his medical care; she remained after his death. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be offered at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Annandale, VA; burial to follow in the Blessed Mother Garden at Fairfax Memorial Cemetery, Fairfax, VA.

