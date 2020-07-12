Marjorie TILKA

TILKA, Marjorie Marjorie (Jenkins) Tilka, 82 went to be with our Lord on June 24, 2020 in Seminole FL. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law; Steven and Ellen Tilka and Richard Tilka; grandchildren, Joshua Tilka, Lauren (Tilka) Winslow, Matthew Tilka, Jennifer (Tilka) McWilliams and Michele Tilka; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Andrew, Joshua, Daniel and Charles all of Pinellas County, FL. Memorial Service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com