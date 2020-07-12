1/1
Marjorie TILKA
TILKA, Marjorie Marjorie (Jenkins) Tilka, 82 went to be with our Lord on June 24, 2020 in Seminole FL. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law; Steven and Ellen Tilka and Richard Tilka; grandchildren, Joshua Tilka, Lauren (Tilka) Winslow, Matthew Tilka, Jennifer (Tilka) McWilliams and Michele Tilka; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Andrew, Joshua, Daniel and Charles all of Pinellas County, FL. Memorial Service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
