Mark Alan VIGO


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Alan VIGO Obituary
VIGO, Mark Alan

55, of Madeira Beach, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born November 9, 1963 in Tampa to Benny and Linda Vigo. Mark later moved to Jacksonville, FL where he resided for most of his adult years. Mark was self-employed and in his spare time he enjoyed skiing, boating, writing music, and singing publicly whenever he could. He is survived by mother, Linda Vigo (Starling); sister, Karen Campbell (Tony); aunts, Linda Levengood (Rick) and Barbara Lancaster. He was preceded in death by father, Benny Vigo and brother, Brian Vigo. Memorial Services for Mark Alan Vigo will be held 11:30 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service.Boza & Roel Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
