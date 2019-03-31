HIVELY, Mark Anderson
57, of Charlotte, NC, died February 20, 2019. Born March 2, 1961 in Pasadena, CA to Shirley Digby Hively and the late John (Jack) Thurman Hively, Jr. He graduated from Clearwater High School and attended the University of Florida. Survived by wife, May; daughters, Gabrielle Hively and Joy Cape; mother, Shirley Hively; brother John Hively; sisters, Sheila Cooley and Lisa (John) Cortez; niece, Alexa Cortez; and nephews, Matthew Cortez and Jeremy Cooley. Service 11 am, April 13 at First United Methodist Church, Clearwater. Those who wish may make a contribution to the Tim Tebow Foundation or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019